Laurens, S.C.

Peggy Williams Gragg, age 81, of Laurens, and widow of Muriel Wilson Gragg, passed away Monday, October 15, 2018, at the home of her son.

Born in Greenville, S.C., she was a daughter of the late James Ansel and Itura Duckworth Williams. A graduate of Ford High School, Mrs. Gragg retired from Laurens District 55 School System. Mrs. Gragg was a faithful member of St. James United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir and the Rocker’s Senior Group. She also was a former youth director for many years, served on the Administrative Council, and had a heart of missions for visiting nursing homes.

She is survived by her son, Dr. James M. Gragg and wife Donna of Roebuck; granddaughter, Emma Faith Gragg of Roebuck; and a brother, Jerry D. Williams, Sr. and wife Sidney of Gray Court.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Ted Williams; and a niece, Angela Anderson.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 18, 2018, at St. James United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. John Bolin and Rev. Bob Allen with burial to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the graveside following the committal.

Memorials may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, 301 Watts Ave., Laurens, SC 29360.

