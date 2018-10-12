Laurens, S.C.

William “Bill” Howard, 93, Widower of Cathleen Cooley Howard, died at Hospice of Laurens County Friday October 12, 2018.

Born in Greenville County, S.C., he was a son of the late English and Annie H. Howard. He was of the Church of God faith and served in the US Army during WWII. He was a retired Brick Mason.

He is survived by one son, William F. Howard of Laurens, two daughters, Barbara Thompson (Daniel) of Ware Shoals, Wendy South (Travis) of Laurens, two sisters, Sarah Chapman, Mildred Howard, eight grandchildren, Mica Davis, Zachary Fricks, Kristen Norwood, Heather Jeffery, Haley Baumberger, Dylan Fricks, Marisa Young, Faith Fricks, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was predeceased by five brothers four sisters and one infant grandchild.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 20, 2018 in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery with Travis South officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the William Howard Fund c/o Parker White Funeral Home, PO Box 242, Ware Shoals, SC 29692 or by visiting www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com. The family is at their respective homes. Online condolences can be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.