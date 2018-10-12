Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Melvin D. Johnson, age 92, of 3224 Burnt Mill Creek Road and widower of Nettie D. Johnson, passed away Friday, October 12, 2018 at his home.

He was born in Calhoun Falls, S.C., and was the son of the late Donnie Paul Johnson and Icee Madden Johnson.

Mr. Johnson was retired from Greenwood Mills and was of the Baptist Faith. He loved gardening and tinkering with anything mechanical.

He is survived by his daughters, Debra Lynn Brooks (Gary) and Trudy Joy Fuller (Reggie) both of Laurens; three sisters, Kathryn Smith, Joyce Gettys and Joan Walton all of Elberton, Ga.; his granddaughter, Julia Paige Fuller and his grandson, Johnson Craig Fuller both of the home, and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents Mr. Johnson is predeceased by his daughters, Lucille McGee and Jewell McGee; his sons, Melvin Eugene Johnson and James Alfred Johnson.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton with interment at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton