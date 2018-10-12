Laurens rolls to key victory; LA and Clinton fall

The Laurens Raiders’ football team picked up a key victory in their hopes to win a trip to the state playoffs next month.

Laurens got three rushing touchdowns from Duane Martin, two rushing TDs from Shamare Dendy, and a passing touchdown from Ryan Campbell as the Raiders built a 28-0 lead in the second quarter and eased home with a 42-14 victory over Mann in Greenville Friday.

The victory moves the Raiders to 3-5 overall, 2-3 in Region 1-5A, but remain sixth in the region standings. Laurens will play at undefeated Hanna Friday night.

Clinton: Quarterback Navill Watson threw two touchdown passes for the Red Devils, who lost 49-12 at Newberry. Clinton was outgained by Newberry’s offense, 451-96, in the loss.

Clinton is now 1-2 overall and 2-6 overall, tied with Emerald for fourth place in Region 3-3A. The two teams meet Friday at Wilder Stadium in what could easily amount to an elimination game.

LA: Laurens Academy tried its best to keep up with Jefferson Davis Academy, but fell 83-44 on the road.

The loss drops the Crusaders to 2-6 overall, 2-3 in the region. They visit Wardlaw Thursday night.