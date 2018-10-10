Tropical Storm Warning issued for Laurens County

The National Weather Service at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Laurens County that will last until further notice due to the approaching Hurricane Michael.

A Tropical Storm Warning means conditions are expected within the area within the next 36 hours.

NWS Meteorologist Jeffrey Taylor said Wednesday the forecast is now calling for 3-4 inches of rain in the area, with the worst of the storm coming through early Thursday through the early afternoon hours. The rains will continue later in the day, but will be much lighter before ending late Thursday.

A cold front will then come through to help not only steer what is now Hurricane Michael out into the Atlantic Ocean by Friday, clearing conditions around the area in the process, but also drop high temperatures into the low 70s for the weekend.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for tomorrow, starting at midnight, through 8 p.m.

Hurricane Michael, which is presently listed as a Category 4 storm, was expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon on the Florida Panhandle.

Stay with The Laurens County Advertiser on our Facebook and Twitter feeds for any updated information.