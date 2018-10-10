School Districts 55 and 56, LA closed Thursday

Laurens County School Districts 55 and 56 will be closed Thursday due to severe weather expected from Hurricane Michael.

Laurens Academy announced that it will be closed Thursday as well.

The county is currently under a tropical storm warning. The national weather service has placed Laurens County in a Tropical Storm Warning zone, which means we may expect winds in a range from 39 – 73 mph. Any winds in excess of 30 mph make it hazardous for buses to be on our roads. The winds combined with the possibility of flash flooding would make it too dangerous to transport children to and from school on Thursday. The height of the storm expected to hit this area between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday.

“We do not like to miss a day of instruction but student and staff safety is our first priority,” said Laurens District 55 Superintendent Stephen Peters. “Hurricane Michael represents a serious threat to our area and, while its magnitude may still be uncertain, our need to prepare for the potential consequences is paramount.”

The closure of the schools will also affect any sporting events scheduled for Thursday, which will be either canceled or postponed.