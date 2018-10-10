Family-friendly ‘Scots and Brats’ Saturday in Clinton’s mini-festival

Clinton, S.C. – Bagpipes and Highland games events will be among the features in Clinton this weekend when the City of Clinton and Presbyterian College team up for the city’s first Scots and Brats festival this Saturday afternoon, Oct. 13, from 3 to 9 p.m.

"We're calling it, 'A Scottish Octoberfest,'" said Main Street Clinton Manager Adele Alducin, and the plaid logo gives a nod to PC's Blue Hose Scotsman,

There will also be plenty of activities for children, Alducin said.

“We will have a petting zoo, face painting, Border Collie expos and Bavarian dance lessons,” Alducin said.

The GHS-sponsored event is set for Vance Park in Clinton. Vance Park is located at 198 Florida Street, Clinton, very near the Clinton Post Office on Elizabeth Street.

Everyone is invited and there will be food vendors available with sausages and many other food options.

Later in the month, Vance Park will also be the location for the city’s Fall-o-Ween, which is planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Fall-o-Ween will include games, craft vendors, activities and costume contests for pets and for children, and the movie, Coco, will be shown at 11 a.m.