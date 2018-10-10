Walking Dead Woods haunted trail opening postponed

The opening of the Walking Dead Woods haunted trail has been postponed until next weekend.

Walking Dead Woods, which is a fundraiser for the Laurens Police Department’s Christmas in the City program, was scheduled to open this weekend, but has been postponed due to the prospect of severe weather in the area due to Hurricane Michael.

The haunted trail will open Friday, Oct. 19 at dusk and remain open until around 10 p.m. It will be open each weekend on Fridays and Saturdays through Halloween on Access Road, across from Milliken on Highway 14. Cost for the trail is $10 and hayrides will be $5. It will also be open on Halloween night along with Boo in the Park, which has moved to the Access Road location.