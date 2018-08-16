Wilder Stadium to have new bag policy

Clinton High’s Wilder Stadium has a new clear bag policy in place for all of the upcoming events at the stadium this year.

Starting with the home opener against the Laurens Raiders, the policy will be for those with bags larger than 4.5 inches x 6.5 inches. The policy bans all weapons, including pocket knives, guns, etc., prohibits illegal drugs or alcoholic beverages, and prevents anyone under the influence of alcohol or drugs from being allowed in the stadium.

Any student in the eighth grade or below must be accompanied by an adult before being allowed in the stadium as well.

Look for more information on this in Wednesday’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser.