Candidate registration closes for non-partisan elections

Incumbents Tammy Stewart and Jan Bridges Simmons filed over the past week for re-election to the Laurens County School District 56 Board of Trustees.

The deadline to file with the Laurens County Election Commission for the non-partisan elections for the Laurens County School District 55 and District 56 boards as well as the Laurens Conservation District commissioners is today at noon.

Voters will go to the polls at the Nov. 6 general election.

Barring last-second registrations, the school board races and Watershed Conversation District

District 56

Simmons (Seat 6), Stewart (Seat 5) and Keith Richardson (Seat 7) were unopposed in their bids to remain on the District 56 board as of Tuesday afternoon.

Richardson and Stewart have been on the board since 2014, while Simmons was first elected in 2011.

District 55

Three challengers are seeking Seat 2, which is currently held by Mike Fortune. Fortune is not seeking re-election.

Jim Moore, Cathy Little and Bessie Eaddy Williams will be on the ballot in November for Seat 2.

District 55 Board Chair Susan Calhoun-Ware is facing a challenge for Seat 6 from David Underwood. Mark Earle is running against Steve Cole for Seat 4, which is currently occupied by Jim Lollis. Lollis said he is not seeking another term on the board.

Watershed Conservation District

Three seats on the Laurens County Watershed Conservation board of commissioners will be contested in November.

In the Beaverdam-Warrior Creek District: William Lewis Croxton and Maxcy Hunter, Sr. are running for the seat.

In the Duncan Creek District: Harold. W. McClintock will run against Sam Roper.

In the Rabon Creek District: A three-way race among Bill Meder, Casey Robinson and David Tillman will be waged.