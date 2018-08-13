Laurens, S.C.

Eunice Patterson Bonds Eubanks, age 80, of 1316 Lakeview Drive, widow of Huey Toland Bonds and Charles Eugene Eubanks, passed away on Monday, August 13, 2018, at her home.

Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Floyd and Earlie Gertha Spencer Patterson. Eunice retired from Milliken and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed baking cakes, sewing, playing piano, and bowling.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 16, 2018, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel. Private burial will be held in Rosemont Cemetery.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 15.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.