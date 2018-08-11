Laurens, S.C.

Jamie N. Rhodes, age 59, resident of 2665 Hwy 252 and husband of Lynne Starnes Rhodes, passed away Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Marvin and Florine Seigler Rhodes. A veteran of the SC National Guard, he was currently employed with Fort Dearborn. Jamie was of the Baptist faith and attended Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Alex Henderson.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends from 6:30 pm to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, August 13, 2018, at The Kennedy Mortuary.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.