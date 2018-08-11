Frances Hallman

Hickory Tavern, S.C.

Sarah Frances Boiter Hallman, 95, widow of William Carol Hallman, formerly of Batesburg-Leesville, S.C., died Saturday, August 11, 2018 at NHC in Greenwood, S.C.

Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Frederick Austin and Nettie Bolt Boiter. She was a former member of Rabon Creek Baptist Church, a graduate of Hickory Tavern High School, and she loved country gospel music. She enjoyed raising and selling Martin Gourds. She was retired from Riegel Textile Co. of Johnston.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at Parker-White Funeral Home Chapel, Ware Shoals. Burial will follow in Rabon Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at Parker-White Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 14, prior to the service.

