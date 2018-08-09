Gray Court, S.C.

James Edwin “Jim” Watkins, 78, of 1325 Lakeview Dr. and husband of the late Delores Harrod Watkins, passed away Thursday, August 9, 2018, at his home.

Born in Gray Court, he was a son of the late Sloan Watkins and Bruce Watkins Heaton. He served in the U.S. Air Force, retired from the U.S. Army Reserves, and was a Vietnam veteran. Mr. Watkins was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Fountain Inn, where he served as a deacon.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, August 12, 2018, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, with burial in Shiloh UMC Cemetery with Full Military Honors.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church one hour prior to the service.

