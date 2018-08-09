Laurens, S.C.

Edith Goodwin Hill, 88, of Laurens and wife of 25 years to Robert Lee Hill, Sr. of the home, passed away on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at her home.

Born in Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Louie and Annie Lawson Billings. Mrs. Hill was retired from Spartanburg County School District 6 and was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church, Fidelis Sunday School Class, MAC Club, and WMU. She was also a longtime member of Friendship Baptist Church in Pauline where she taught Sunday School for many years. Edith was a dedicated mother, spouse, and a true Christian influence on the lives of many.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband of 40 years, Clarence Goodwin, a son, Ralph Goodwin, and a brother, Dewey Billings.

Surviving in addition to her husband are: her children, Doug Goodwin (Kathy) of Pauline, Robbie Hill (Andrea), Buddy Hill (Cindy), James Hill (Kristy), Kathy Crotts (David) all of Laurens; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous close nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at The Kennedy Mortuary on Friday, August 10, 2018, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018, at New Prospect Baptist Church with burial to follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Pauline. A memorial service will also be held at 3:00 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church in Pauline and the family will receive friends in the church immediately following the memorial service.

The family will be at the home.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.