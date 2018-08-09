Brian Shannon McDowell, age 46, of Laurens, S.C., passed away on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at his home.

Born in Clinton, S.C., he was a son of Myra Lynn King Turk (Robert) of Sarasota, Fla., and Buddy McDowell (Holly) of Waterloo, S.C. Brian LOVED his family and friends more than anything. He also loved to ride his Harley and enjoyed music.

Visitation will be held at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 17, 2018.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Lucas Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at the home of his sister, Sonya, 101 Lakewood Drive, Clinton, SC 29325.

