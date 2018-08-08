PC men’s soccer picked fourth

The defending Big South men’s soccer tournament champion Presbyterian College Blue Hose were selected to place fourth in the annual preseason rankings released Tuesday.

Presbyterian, which won six regulation games a year ago and won two games on penalty kicks to capture the tournament title, received 54 points and one second-place vote – the highest vote of any of the nine ballots sent in. The fourth-place finish in the voting is the best in program history.

High Point received seven first-place votes and topped the poll with 76 points. The Panthers lost to PC in the Big South Championship Game last season.

Radford finished second with 69 points and Campbell (one first-place vote) got 62 points to finish third. UNC Asheville, which tied for seventh, got the other first-place vote.