Laurens, S.C.

Helen Marsene Welch, 86, of 171 Appaloosa Trail and wife of the late John Allen Welch, passed away Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at her home.

Born in Lancaster, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Ryan and Avy Baker Jordan. A homemaker, she was a member of Hickory Tavern Church of God.

A private graveside service will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, S.C., on Friday, August 10, 2018.

