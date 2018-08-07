Bailey named principal at E.B. Morse

Jason Bailey was appointed principal at E.B. Morse Elementary School at a special called meeting Tuesday of the Laurens County School District 55 Board of Trustees.

Bailey replaces Lynn Owings, who resigned to accept a position with the South Carolina State Department of Education. He comes to E.B. Morse after serving as an assistant principal at Sanders Middle School for four years and held the same position at Hickory Tavern School this past school year.

“Mr. Bailey is a hardworking and dedicated educator who understands the importance of relationships and standards of excellence in a school environment,” said District 55 Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters. “We are confident he will do an outstanding job in leading the staff and students at E.B. Morse.”

Bailey, a University of South Carolina graduate who is currently pursuing his doctorate in educational leadership at Clemson, takes over immediately at E.B. Morse. He has a bachelor’s degree in history and master’s degrees in teaching and educational administration.

“I am grateful to Dr. Peters and the board of trustees,” Bailey said. “I am confident that their faith in me is justified. I am looking forward to working with the staff, students, parents, and community at E.B. Morse. I expect 2018-2019 to be a great year.”

Bailey’s appointment at E.B. Morse cause some shuffling around the District 55 with the first day of classes for the new school year set to start on Aug. 20.

Emily Starling will be moving from Ford Elementary to assume duties as assistant principal at Hickory Tavern. Angie Bigham will remain in her position as assistant principal at E.B. Morse.