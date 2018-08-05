Laurens, S.C.

William Steve Kanning, Sr., 72, of 104 Cedar Street and husband of Linda Corder Kanning, passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018, at the Hospice House of Laurens County in Clinton.

Born in Laurens County, he was a son of the late Ansel Ray and Carrie Lee Hellams Kanning. Mr. Kanning retired from Torrington and was a member of Bellview Baptist Church. He was a 32 degree Scottish Rite Mason, a member of Palmetto Lodge #19, and was a former Shriner.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family will be at the home of his son, James Kanning, 1514 Fort Lindley Rd., Laurens where they will receive friends anytime on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, and on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

