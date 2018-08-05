Laurens, S.C.

Patrick Topper Shorb, 65, of 4114 Wilsontown Road, passed away on August 5, 2018, at his home.

Born in Gettysburg, Pa., he was raised in Emmitsburg, Md., and was a son of the late Charles “Toss” and Kathleen Topper Shorb. A U.S. Army veteran, Patrick was the transportation safety manager for Wal-Mart Distribution. He was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking, gardening, hunting, golfing, and was a master “tinkerer.”

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.