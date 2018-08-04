Greenwood, S.C.

Henry Arthur “Art” Hipp, 77, of 116 Orchard Park Dr. and husband of 55 years to L. Joyce “Cookie” Stephens Hipp, passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood.

Born in Laurens County, S.C., he was a son of the late Boyd and Mattie Kelley Hipp. A U.S. Navy veteran of Vietnam, Art was a lifetime member of the VFW and was a past Commander. He was owner and operator of Art’s Texaco for 30 years, was a Master Mason of the Palmetto Masonic Lodge #19, and was a member of Second Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 8, 2018, in The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.

