Sela Carney Hobby of Cross Hill, S.C.; born September 2, 1957 passed away Friday, August 3 surrounded by loved ones at the Hospice House of the Piedmont.

Sela was born in Tate, Ga., and grew up in the north Georgia mountains in Jasper. She was a graduate of North Georgia College (class 1979 and 1981) and taught school throughout the southeast. Ultimately, Sela chose to settle in Cross Hill, S.C., but never lost her love for the mountains.

Sela, with her husband of 38 years, Michael Hobby, owned and operated Moon Landing RV Park and Marina in Cross Hill, S.C. She was active in both the regional and national campground association service in committees, boards, and as past President of the Carolina association.

Sela was a joyful, genuine person who shared her love for life and sense of adventure with all she met. From cross country RV trips to Alaskan cruises, she loved travel and never met a stranger. Sela was happiest to have her family around her. One of her greatest joys was having her family around the table sharing updates from day to day life.

Friends within the community are invited to celebrate her life at a lakeside memorial service at Moon Landing RV Park and Marina in Cross Hill, S.C., on August 12 at 10 a.m.