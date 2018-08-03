Laurens, S.C.

Richard Samuel “Rick” Tinsley, 50, 1247 Sunset Park Street Ext., passed away Friday, August 3, 2018, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Clinton, S.C., he was the son of Richard Earl and Samiline McMullen Harvey Tinsley. Rick was formerly employed with Presbyterian College and attended Believer’s Assembly. He loved hunting and racing.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 9, 2018, at Second Baptist Church with burial in Rosemont Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

The family will be at the home.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.