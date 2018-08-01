Laurens, S.C.

Sara Elizabeth Walker Forbus, age 97, of 132 Dagnall Circle and widow of Henry Padgett and William Forbus, passed away on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at the home of her son.

Born in Piedmont, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Marie Lindsey Walker and was adopted at the age of nine by the late Lester and Lillie England. Sara retired from 3M and John Graham Store. She attended Bellview Baptist Church and was a member of the Wattsville Mother’s Club.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 3, 2018, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service on Friday.

The family will be at the home of her son, Michael Padgett, 454 Brookwood Circle, Laurens.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.