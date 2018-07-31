Classroom drives set for this weekend

With the new school year just around the corner, local agencies are gearing up by collecting gear for the classroom.

The United Way of Laurens County and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office are among the organizations collecting school supplies that will go to needy students across Laurens County.

The local United Way’s event began Tuesday and at area locations. The collections will be held Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Walmart in Laurens.

Employees from the United Way, Laurens County School Districts 55 and 56 and volunteers will be on hand to collect the donated items.

• The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office will hold its “Fill the Cruiser” school supply and toy drive Friday at Chic-fil-A in Laurens.

“Fill the Cruiser” will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.