Laurens, S.C.

Christopher “Chris” David Brown, 56, of 107 Overbrook Drive and husband of Nancy Lee Brown, passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at his home.

Born in Spartanburg County, S.C., Mr. Brown was a son of Edith Cox Brown of Boiling Springs and the late David Lane Brown. Chris graduated from U.S.C. Upstate and earned his M.Ed. from Converse College. He was a teacher for 25 years with Laurens District 55 having taught at Ford Elementary, Sanders Middle School and Laurens District 55 High School. Chris also was a former math adjunct professor for Piedmont Technical College. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he was a choir member and former deacon. Chris loved to fish and was a former Boy Scout leader with Troop 339.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 4, 2018, at First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the memorial service.

The family is at the home.

