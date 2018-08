Laurens, S.C.

Paul Edward Cagle Jr., 71, of Laurens, passed away on Monday, July 30, 2018.

He was the son of the late Paul E. Cagle Sr. and Shirley Wilson Cagle and the fiancé of Wynette Campbell.

Cagle was retired from Timken.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at Bellview Baptist Church.

Condolences may be left at striblingfuneralhome.net.

Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan