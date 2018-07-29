Laurens, S.C.

Tommie Junior Hall, age 88, of 108 Mockingbird Road, passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018, at the Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.

Born in North Carolina, he was a son of the late Ellis and Maybell Spoone Hall. Tommie was a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict and retired from TJ’s Scrap Metal and Recycling Center. He was a member of Second Baptist Church of Laurens and attended Gray Court Church of God.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

