Laurens, S.C.

Cecil “Howard” Arnold, Jr., 67, of 1212 Chestnut Street Ext., passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Cecil Howard Arnold, Sr. and Evelyn Crews Arnold. Howard was of the Baptist faith and made several trips to aid in rebuilding churches in Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina. He was employed by Winn-Dixie for 25 years and was the Market Manager for many of those years. He was then employed with and retired from United States Department of Agriculture as a meat inspector. He was in the S.C. National Guard and later the S.C. State Guard. Howard enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, golf, and loved his Clemson Tigers.

Funeral services will be held 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be at Kennedy Mortuary from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. before the service.

Howard requests that if you are a Tiger fan, please wear Clemson attire or colors.

The family will be at the home.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.