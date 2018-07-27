Jacquelyn Kennedy “Jackie” Allen
Laurens, S.C.
Jacquelyn Kennedy “Jackie” Allen, age 78, of Laurens, and widow of Carroll Allen, passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018, at Grenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late William Harvey and Myrtle Crowder Kennedy. Jackie was a retired bookkeeper and member of Wayside Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and United Daughters of the Confederacy, and formerly served as a Red Cross Volunteer.
Graveside services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 29, 2018, at Highland Home Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.