Laurens, S.C.

Jacquelyn Kennedy “Jackie” Allen, age 78, of Laurens, and widow of Carroll Allen, passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018, at Grenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late William Harvey and Myrtle Crowder Kennedy. Jackie was a retired bookkeeper and member of Wayside Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and United Daughters of the Confederacy, and formerly served as a Red Cross Volunteer.

Graveside services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 29, 2018, at Highland Home Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.