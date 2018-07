Paula Smitherman, 70, of Clinton, S.C., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

The family will be holding a visitation at the home of Paula Smitherman (22628 Hwy 27E Clinton, SC 29325) on Saturday, July 28, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. With a church service the following day, Sunday, July 29, at First Baptist of Cross Hill (761 N Main St, Cross Hill, SC 29332), at 2:00 p.m.

Palmetto Mortuary, Greenville, S.C.