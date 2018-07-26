Main Street Clinton, Main Street Laurens plan fun tonight, Friday

Laurens County, SC – Main Street Clinton and Main Street Laurens are hosting free summer fun in the evenings this week, starting with Clinton’s free family movie night at 6 and 8 p.m. tonight, Thursday, July 26 in Vance Park in Clinton.

Then on Friday, the classic car club will be on the Downtown Square in Laurens tomorrow, Friday night, July 27 when Main Street Laurens offers an Ice Cream Social from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for its July FinallyFriday!, sponsored by PRTC. Free large scale family games will be set up in the historic square and participating retail stores around the Historic Downtown Square will offer scoops of a variety of homemade ice cream to anyone who has a Main Street cup and children and parents have a wide variety of larger-than-life games to play

First, tonight’s Clinton Family Movie Night starts at 6 p.m. this evening with a showing of “Inside Out” for younger children, then at 8 p.m. older children will enjoy the live action classic, “The Jungle Book.” The outdoor movie screen shows up well even in bright evening light, so families are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to spread on the grass in Vance Park, located at 198 W. Florida Street, at the corner of Elizabeth Street behind the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center.

Friday’s Main Street Laurens event gets started at 6 p.m. and it is also great for the family, with giant Jenga, a giant beach ball splash fountain and life-size Kerplunk and Yahtzee games. The ice cream will last until businesses run out, Irick said, and he suggested families come get their ice cream samples and enjoy the music and games before the 9 p.m. close of FinallyFriday!.

Then Saturday morning, July 28, plenty of vendors are expected back on the square in Laurens for the weekly Farmer’s Market, sponsored by GHS. The Farmer’s Market Saturday morning runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., though vendors often sell out of their garden produce well before the noon hour.

Posted Thursday, July 26, 2018.