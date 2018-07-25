Unidentified woman struck, killed on Mordeci Road

An unidentified woman was killed early Tuesday morning. She was struck by a vehicle on Mordeci Mountain Road.

The pedestrian was struck by a 1995 Honda Civic and died at the scene of the accident just before 5:30 a.m., according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Justin Sutherland.

Laurens County Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek said the victim, a white female, was no carrying any sort of identification or a cell phone and has yet to be identified. The victim was lying prone in the northbound lane on Mordeci Road when she was hit by the car, Cheek said.

The incident occurred about 3.7 miles from Fountain Inn. No other injuries were reported. Sutherland said no charges have been filed against the driver of the vehicle.