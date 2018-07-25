Laurens’ Majors eliminated from state playoffs

The Laurens Majors’ Little League All-Star Baseball Team won three straight elimination games to make it to the championship round Wednesday night, earning a rematch with the one team that beat them, but couldn’t get over the hump in the rematch – bringing the team’s postseason run to an end.

Laurens left the bases loaded four times – the first, third, fifth and sixth – and were unable to rally back from a seven-run deficit through the top of the fourth inning as they lost 10-7 to Northwood in Taylors. The victory sends Northwood to the Southeast Regional in Warner Robins, Ga.

Laurens saw its first two batters retired in the bottom of the sixth before getting a hit from Joshua Hughes, a double from E.J. Grant, and a bunt single from Bennett Edwards to load the bases for Jackson Martin, who hit a sharp grounder toward short. Northwood’s shortstop was able to make the scoop and toss the ball to second for the force out, clinching the state title as a result.

The second-place finish for Laurens capped a Little League playoff season that saw the Coach Pitch team take third in the state, the 9-10 squad finish second in the state, and the 10-11 team play in the state tournament.

“We’re building something that is a dominant program,” Laurens Head Coach Jason Pridgen said.