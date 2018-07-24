Laurens’ Majors waits out pair of delays, stays alive again

The Laurens Majors Little League All-Star Baseball Team waited out a 40-minute lightning delay in the top of the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s state tournament game against Irmo in Taylors, then waited out a 27-minute delay in the bottom of the same inning when the lights – apparently on a timer for 10 p.m. – went off.

The wait was well worth it, in the end, as Laurens picked up a 14-5 victory over Irmo in the team’s third straight elimination game to force a rematch with Northwood in Wednesday’s championship round. A victory by Laurens would force a winner-take-all game between the two teams on Thursday night.

Laurens scored eight runs in the top of the sixth inning after Irmo had closed a 6-2 deficit to 6-5, and had stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth.

Look for full details on this game, and Wednesday’s scheduled game with Northwood – in this weekend’s Laurens County Advertiser Extra.