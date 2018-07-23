Laurens Majors pick up another mercy-rule victory

The Laurens Majors Little League All-Star Baseball Team picked up its second straight elimination-game victory Monday night in the state tournament. For the second straight game, too, Laurens did not need to go all six innings to get the job done.

Laurens scored five runs in the first, and both four runs in the second and third innings, then shut down Darlington in the top of the fourth to pick up a 13-1 victory Monday in Taylors. The victory moved Laurens into another elimination game Tuesday night against Irmo, which lost 5-2 against Northwood in the other game Monday night.

The winner of Tuesday’s game will get a rematch with Northwood on Wednesday, needing a victory to force a winner-take-all state championship final Thursday night.

Laurens’ hurler E.J. Grant was only called upon for two innings of work Monday, striking out five of the six batters he faced. Grant issued one walk and got that runner out as he tried to steal third to end the second inning.

Joshua Hughes went the next 1 2-3 innings, allowing a run on one hit, striking out three. Seth Hill then allowed a hit in two-thirds of an inning of relief to finish the game off.

Look for a full wrap-up of this game in Wednesday’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser.