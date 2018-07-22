Laurens Majors stay alive, rally past Chester

The Laurens Majors Little League All-Star Baseball Team fell behind 2-0 and 3-2 in the first two innings Sunday morning, but rallied back with the last 11 runs of the game to pick up a 13-3, five-inning victory over Chester in the state tournament in Taylors.

Laurens is scheduled to play Darlington, which eliminated Summerville later Sunday, in an elimination game Monday night in Taylors – weather permitting. That game is slated for an approximate 8 p.m. start.

Owen Pridgen, moved into the No. 5 spot instead of the clean-up spot, went 2-for-2 with a pair of singles, an RBI, and a walk. Jackson Martin had three RBI, including two on a single in the fifth, while Jaedon Goodwin doubled twice and had two RBI. Goodwin’s RBI double in the fifth brought in the game-ending run.

Ben Willis, who came on in relief in the first inning, went the distance for the victory. He allowed one run on two hits and two walks, striking out six. He also retired eight straight batters in one stretch.

Look for a full report on this game, and all of the games in the state tournament for Laurens, in Wednesday’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser.