Laurens Majors go nine innings, ultimately drop state opener

The Laurens Majors Little League All-Star Baseball Team was pushed to the limit, and beyond, during its first game of the state tournament in Taylors Saturday. As a result, the team was also pushed to the brink of elimination.

Laurens and host Northwood went about two-and-a-half hours Saturday and eventually played into the ninth inning before Northwood posted a five-run frame that broke a 4-all tie and helped the squad hand Laurens a 9-4 loss. The game was the second in as many days for Northwood, which opened play the night before with an 11-0 victory over Darlington.

Laurens, with the loss, was pushed into a winner-take-all game Sunday at 10 a.m., against Chester. If it wins that game it would play Monday against either Darlington or Summerville. Northwood, with the victory, earned Sunday off and will face Irmo Monday night.

Laurens pushed four runs across in the bottom of the first inning to take a 4-1 lead and was on the verge of getting out of the second inning unscathed before an error at shortstop loaded the bases. Two wild pitches and a double steal later, the game was tied at 4-all, where it remained until the ninth.

