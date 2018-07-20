PC women’s basketball non-conference slate released

The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team released its 2018-19 non-conference schedule Friday, highlighted by a pair of games against teams from last season’s NCAA Tournament.

The first of those two games will come at Tennessee on Nov. 11, which is the first game of the season for PC – and the first for new head coach Alaura Sharp. Tennessee went 25-8 last season, falling to Oregon State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

PC’s second game against an NCAA Tournament team from 2018 won’t come, however, until Dec. 28, when it visits Georgia. The Bulldogs went 26-7 and lost to Duke, also in the second round, in last year’s tournament.

PC will have three non-conference home games at the Templeton Center. The first two come Nov. 16 and 20, when the Blue Hose host Wofford and South Carolina State, respectively. The third home game is Dec. 12 against Georgia Southern.

“We are looking forward to our non-conference schedule. It is very competitive and will give our team an opportunity to be challenged early on,” Sharp said. “We will travel to difficult environments and play top-notch competition, which is going to force us to grow together as a team and prepare us for the rigors of the Big South Conference.”

The remaining games on the non-conference slate are:

Nov. 14 – at UNC Wilmington; 25 – at Vanderbilt

Dec. 2 – at Samford; 18 – at Davidson; 21 – at College of Charleston

Jan. 2 – at Furman