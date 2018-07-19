Petik returns to PC as softball assistant

Former Presbyterian College softball star Shelby Petik will return to Clinton as a new assistant coach, head coach David Williams announced Wednesday.

Petik left PC as the career leader in hits (179), RBI (122) and runs (100) – the only PC player to top 100 in each of those three categories. Petik also is the program’s career leader in doubles (39), homers (24), total bases (294) and walks (85). She started all 207 games in her collegiate career for PC, and helped the team reach the championship game of the 2015 Big South Tournament.

Petik was a volunteer assistant coach for Presbyterian in 2016, then left for one season as an assistant at Coker (2017) and Furman (2018). Coker and Furman went a combined 82-32 in those two seasons.

Karly Thompson, a former assistant and player under Williams at Morehead State, was also announced as a new assistant coach. As an assistant last season, Thompson helped Morehead State to 28 victories – the most in a single season for the program since 2009.

Look for a full report on this story in this weekend’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser Extra.