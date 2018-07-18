Dateline – Waterloo, S.C.

Shirley Jean Taylor Bohanon, age 77, of 408 Burton Creekside Rd., the widow of Bucky Bohanon passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at the Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood, S.C.

She was born in Buncombe County, N.C., and was a daughter of the late Lowell Elmer and Maude Atlas Crowder Solesby.

Shirley was a retired sales associate of Walmart, Laurens Store and prior to her working at Walmart was in the home healthcare field.

At Shirley’s request no services will be held.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens