PC men’s basketball announces non-conference slate

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team released its non-conference slate for the 2018-19 season, featuring three games against teams that played in last season’s NCAA Tournament.

PC will open the non-conference schedule Nov. 6 when it plays at College of Charleston. The Cougars won the CAA Tournament and were a No. 13 seed in the NCAAs, falling to Auburn (and former Blue Hose forward DeSean Murray) in the first round.

The squad will also play against NCAA Tournament teams UCLA (Nov. 19) and Butler (Dec. 20), with both games on the road.

The schedule also features a stretch of four games out of five at the Templeton Center. PC will host St. Francis (Nov. 28), hit the road to play at North Carolina A&T (Dec. 1), and then return home to play Jacksonville (Dec. 4), VMI (Dec. 12) and Trinity, Fla. (Dec. 15).

The full Big South schedule will be released at a later date.

Look for a full story on the non-conference slate in this weekend’s Laurens County Advertiser Extra.