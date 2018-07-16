Laurens, S.C.

Betty Jean Price Pinson, 81, formerly of Ekom Beach Road and widow of William Young Pinson, passed away Monday, July 16, 2018, at Carolina Gardens Senior Living.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late James Earl and Ommie Seay Price. Mrs. Pinson was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church where she was church secretary for many years.

Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.