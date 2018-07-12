Waterloo, S.C.

Robert Darrell “Slick” Smith, age 61, of 632 Rabon Creek Circle, passed away on Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, S.C., he was a son of Sybil Babb Smith and the late Billy Darrell Smith. Darrell was the former owner of Princeton Pre-cast and was formerly a long-time employee of Lowry Mechanical. He was a member of Henderson Baptist Church and Princeton Masonic Lodge #129.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 15, 2018, in the Rabun Creek Baptist Church sanctuary.

Graveside services with Masonic Rites will follow at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Rabun Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the home of his mother, 3174 Neely Ferry Road, Laurens.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.