Laurens 10-Under LL Stars fall short of title

The Laurens 10-Under Little League All-Star Baseball Team saw its hopes for a state championship come to an end Thursday night with a 5-2 loss to Northwood in the finals at Laurens City Park.

Laurens, which had lost to Northwood Tuesday, needed a victory to force a winner-take-all final Friday night. Northwood now advances to play in the Tournament of State Champions, which begins July 20 in Greenville, N.C.

Bennett Cander went the distance for Northwood, allowing just five hits and one walk, striking out four – including Laurens’ Ryland Paxton with a runner on and two out in the top of the sixth inning to end the tournament.

Northwood scored five straight runs after Laurens scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning.

