Business Security program Tuesday perfect for owners, employees

Clinton, SC – Business owners may fear the day that their business is threatened, either by a disgruntled customer or potential thief, and on Tuesday evening, July 17, a “Business Security” event will be offered from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Higher Ed. Center, 663 Medical Ridge Rd., Clinton to help people know what to do to safeguard your business and staff.

Sponsored by the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, this Business Empowerment Series program was developed by and will be presented by staff from the Laurens County Sheriff Office, Laurens Police Department and Clinton Department of Public Safety. They will offer plenty of tips and resources to help anyone make their store or business more secure.

“ You do not have to be a chamber member to attend,” said Nicole Firmin, marketing director for the Chamber of Commerce. This is geared toward anyone who works in or owns a business, but anyone may attend.

“We do need an RSVP by Monday afternoon,” Firmin said. “But we are at the Higher Ed center so there is plenty of space.”

The cost of $10 a person covers the meal, which begins at 5:30, and the presentation, which begins at 6 p.m.

To RSVP call the chamber at 864-833-2716 to reserve your spot or email with contact information at nfirmin@laurenscounty.org.