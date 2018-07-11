Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Pauline Bledsoe Seymore, age 90, widow of Henry “Hawk” Luther Seymore, formerly of 115 Pinewood Avenue, passed away Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at the NHC of Clinton.

She was born in Saluda, S.C., and was a daughter of the late Bennie Lee and Lizzie Geneva Bledsoe.

A Graveside service will be held, Friday, July 13, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton