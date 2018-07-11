Laurens 10-U Stars stay alive

There will be at least one more game for the Laurens 10-Under All-Star Little League Baseball Team, and potentially two, as a result of Wednesday’s elimination game at Laurens City Park.

Laurens grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, and got solid pitching from Braden Yarbrough and Dee Suber, helping the squad to a 4-2 victory over Greenville. The victory means Laurens will have a rematch with Northwood Thursday night at 7 p.m., with Laurens needing one more victory to force a winner-take-all state championship game Friday night.

Yarbrough went 4 2-3 innings to get the victory, allowing a run on three hits and four walks, striking out three others. Suber went the final 1 1-3 innings, allowing a run on two hits. Suber struck out one.

Look for a full wrap-up on this game, and Tuesday’s contest with Northwood, in this weekend’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser Extra.