Laurens, S.C.

Gerald Houston Douglas, 69, of 303 Sweetgum Street and husband of Brenda Brooks Douglas, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of T.H. and Corrie Brewington Douglas. Gerald was a SC National Guard veteran and was the owner of Douglas Insurance Services for many years. He was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, who put God first, then family, then music. He loved getting together with friends and “pickin”.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at The Kennedy mortuary on Friday, July 13, 2018, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.